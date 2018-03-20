Wake County Sheriff's Office searches for answers in death of 24-year-old Garner mom found in ditch

The Sheriff's Office is interviewing people to generate leads after a young mother was found dead in a wooded area in Raleigh.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is interviewing people to generate leads in the case of a young mother who was found dead in a wooded area in Raleigh Sunday morning.

The family of 24-year-old Faith Bevan is too emotional to talk about the tragedy publicly at this time, but they say their focus is on learning how she died and taking care of her young daughter.

Bevan's body was found in a ditch off Caddy Road about 10 a.m. Sunday by a neighbor who was headed to work.

"It's an emergency. A lady is laying right in the ditch in my neighborhood," the 911 caller said.



A small memorial has since formed at the scene.

Authorities say the woman was found partially clothed.

Investigators are trying to determine whether she was familiar with the area in which she was found.

Many of the people who live in the area told ABC11 they do not know the woman.

Police are hoping someone may have seen something out of the ordinary either Saturday night or Sunday morning but neighbor Jessie Gist said she didn't see or hear anything unusual.

"Most of the time when cars go down the street we can see the reflection," she said. "We didn't see any lights."

"What happened to her should never happen to anyone, especially a life as beautiful as my baby sister," Bevan's brother Gabriel told ABC 11.

Deputies are calling this a murder-homicide.

To the sheriff, the phrase is one and the same, but he said it gives him the necessary resources he needs to investigate the case, wherever the evidence leads.

Right now, the sheriff's office is waiting on the initial results of Bevan's autopsy.

In the meantime, he's talking to people she knew in an effort to figure out where she was during the weekend.

"To me, that is the key right now," said Sheriff Donnie Harrison. "Did someone see her Saturday evening, Saturday night or Sunday morning. Who was she with the last time, if someone saw her? She was a person. She was a mother. She was someone's child."

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Faith's daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.

More News