caught on video

Video shows Marine veteran single-handedly disarming robber at gas station in Arizona

When deputies asked him how he was able to take control, the man said, "The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around."
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station

YUMA, Az. -- A Marine veteran took matters into his own hands when he disarmed a robber at a gas station in Arizona.

Dramatic surveillance video released by the Yuma County Sheriff's Department shows the man standing inside the store near the checkout counter when two masked robbers come through the entrance behind him.

One of the suspects was armed and came in close contact with the man. The video then shows the man instantly disarm the suspect, knocking him to the ground.

The sheriff's office said the veteran helped detain him until deputies arrived to the scene. Two other suspects got away and remain on the run.

When deputies asked the customer how he was able to take control of the situation, investigators said he responded saying, "The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonanationalsurveillancesurveillance cameraattempted robberyrobberycaught on tapeveteransmilitarycaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on cameramarinesveteranarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
FBI says 'jet pack man' spotted near LAX may have been balloon
CA photographer followed 40 miles before being robbed at gunpoint
Video shows FL trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News