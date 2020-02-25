service animal

Raleigh Ry-Con service dog supplier indicted on 42 charges

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday Apex dog trainer Mark Mathis was indicted on 42 counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Mathis is the president and executive director of Ry-Con, a nonprofit which sells service dogs to help people with medical or developmental needs.

Stein alleged that Mathis said he could provide families with trained service dogs to help people, especially children, with medical or developmental needs when he knew the dogs were not adequately trained as service dogs.

People paid amounts ranging from $4,500 to $16,710 to Ry-Con for the dogs to help family members with autism and other medical concerns.

Customers who took the dogs home recounted serious issues including biting family members and fighting with other dogs.

Stein's Consumer Protection Division received over 50 complaints about Ry-Con from families within and outside of North Carolina.

The case is now referred to Stein's Special Prosecutions Section by Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Contact the North Carolina Department of Justice at 919-716-6400 and ask to be transferred to the Criminal Division if you have any information on the Ry-Con case.
