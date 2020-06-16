$5,000 reward offered for information about people involved in Market House fire

On May 30, demonstrators gathered in front of the building, where enslaved people were once sold, to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd. During the protest, the Market House was set on fire.
Two people, Andrew Garcia-Smith and Charles Anthony Pittman, have already been arrested and charged in connection to the arson at the Market House.
Now, the ATF is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone else involved in the fire. In a Facebook post, Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers shared the images of two people believed to be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF tip line at 888-ATF-TIPS or email them at ATFTips@atf.gov.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.