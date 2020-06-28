1 dead after tree collapses on mobile home in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed after a tree collapsed into a mobile home in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon.
It happened just before 5 p.m. along the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Chapel Hill Police, Fire Department and Orange County EMS responded to the scene.
There is no word if anyone else was in the trailer at the time of the incident.
