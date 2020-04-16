12-year-old Marvel Hero Project winner wants to spotlight good deeds, community heroes

He's a 12-year-old who is so passionate about raising awareness of child abuse and working to uplift his community in Roanoke Rapids, that word of his advocacy reached producers at Marvel Comics (a division of The Walt Disney Company, like ABC11).
A film crew traveled to his hometown and produced a short documentary about him for Marvel's Hero Project, now streaming on Disney Plus. You may have also seen his story on our Localish series on ABC11.
During the documentary film, Lee was surprised with a box full of Marvel swag, including a custom-made black superhero jacket with the Hero Project logo on a sleeve and an exclusive comic book that tells his story. He admits to feeling very emotional that day, after the crew filmed him making a speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington inspired by one of his heroes, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Now, like Dr. King, Lee hopes he can inspire many people to identify more heroes in their communities, making a difference at a time when the nation copes with coronavirus concerns.
"Whether it's something as simple as stocking grocery stores or being a paramedic, or being a doctor. I think that now is the perfect time for everyone to find their inner hero," he said.
He posted an invitation on his Instagram where he said, "There are people who are stepping up to the plate and protecting us, Not only in small cities and states, but in the country as a whole."
Then he invited viewers to go to his IG comments section and write the social media handles of people they believe are making a real difference in their cities or towns.
He offered a unique incentive--a chance to win an autographed copy of his unique Marvel comic book.
"And you can just put there, in the comments, people who you believe deserve this comic. Just put in their handle, we'll check 'em out, put their names in a hat, and we'll choose, We're really, really excited because it's a great way for people to be happy, be positive," Lee said.
Anyone can enter as often as they'd like between now and April 26. Lee said he will announce the winners the next day on his social media.
"Now is the perfect time for everyone to reach down, deep in themselves, find that sense of light and share that with the rest of the world," said the motivated young man who's already planning to attend Yale, study law and after passing the bar, work as an attorney in Chicago.