Durham hit-and-run victim dies from injuries days after cycling across Guess Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man who was hit while cycling in Durham over the weekend has died, according to Durham Police Department.Matthew Simpson, 40, was on his bicycle Sunday shortly before noon on Guess Road. The area has a clear path for cyclists and walkers to cross the street and continue on the Ellerbee Creek Trail.However, Simpson didn't make it across the road. Instead, a Volkswagen Jetta slammed into him and its driver decided to keep going instead of stopping and helping.First responders eventually arrived and took Simpson to the hospital with serious injuries. After days of care in the hospital, Simpson died from those injuries.Investigators have since identified Omari Newson, 33, as the man they believe was behind the wheel of the Volkswagen. He remains at large with active warrants for felony hit and run charges.Durham Police Department is also trying to track down the car they believe Newsome was driving at the time. It is a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta. It should have damage to the front right grill and the top right portion of the windshield.Anyone with information about what happened or where Newsome could be found should call the authorities immediately.