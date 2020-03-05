Durham man killed after fight breaks out at Orange County Detention Center

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate at Orange County Detention Center died following a fight that broke out between him and at least one other inmate.

Maurice Antoine King was involved in a verbal altercation with several others on Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the matter "escalated." King, a 35-year-old federal inmate from Durham, was taken to Duke University Medical Center where he died.

U.S. marshals notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation about King's death. Investigators are conducting interviews with everyone involved.

The sheriff's office says more information will be released as it becomes available.
