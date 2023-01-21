Worker shot at McDonald's in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a worker was shot at a McDonald's restaurant.

It happened about 7:45 p.m. at the McDonald's at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road.

The male employee who was shot was taken to the hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening wound.

Police told ABC11 the shooting happened inside the restaurant but said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers or call (919) 996-1193.

