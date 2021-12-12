entertainment

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University in hometown of Houston

Megan Thee Stallion? More like Megan Thee Graduate!
EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her college graduation

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took the stage in Texas Saturday afternoon, but this time, it was to get her college diploma.

The Grammy Award-winning artist received a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in Houston.



Despite fame, she vowed to finish college, not only for herself, but for her grandmother and mother who died in the same month.



The video above was taken at TSU's commencement where you can see Megan ecstatic to get her diploma handed to her by President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

She was supposed to perform in Houston this month, but late last month, she announced she was cancelling it out of respect for the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexascelebrityeducationentertainmentrappergraduationmusic newstexas southern universitygood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
How this cook came to be the personal chef for Kanye West
The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA concert: Reports
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News