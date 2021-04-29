Andrew Brown Jr.

Multiple arrests made as Andrew Brown Jr. demonstrations go past curfew

Family of Andrew Brown reacts to footage of deadly Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- A memorial is growing in Elizabeth City for Andrew Brown Jr.

People have started leaving candles where he was shot and killed at the hands of local deputies who were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.


And some people have been drawn to his home -- no distance too far.

"I came from California," said Mohammad Lee. "I had a few things in Virginia."

During his trip, he felt compelled to go out of his way and stop on Perry Street.

"Just surreal. I can't even believe I'm here right now. I have to process this after I get in the car and drive off or something," he said.

Wednesday night, officers decked out in riot gear hauled away unarmed demonstrators for a second straight night in Elizabeth City.


Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators gathered at the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Wednesday evening protesting the killing of Brown.
Wednesday night's gathering came after a judge ruled bodycam and dashcam video of the killing could not be released to the public for at least 30 days. However, Brown's son would be allowed to view the video sometime in the next 10 days.

More than a dozen demonstrators were seen refusing to disperse after 8 p.m., which is when local leaders have implemented a curfew making gatherings after that time illegal. Five of those demonstrators were arrested, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

Andrew Brown Jr.'s car made 'contact with' deputies before they shot and killed him, the district attorney said Wednesday.



One of the demonstrators at the event before 8 p.m. was Fayetteville resident Pendora Harrington.

"This happened in a country that I'm living in, that my kids have to live in. My son one day has to grow up and anytime I see a shooting like this, any incident, that could be my child, that could be my brother, that could be my cousin, that could be anyone," Harrington said.

These demonstrations are likely to continue into the weekend. At least one is already planned, and more people are making their way to Elizabeth City from other parts in North Carolina and across the country.

WATCH: Brown's son says video shows father was 'executed'
Attorneys representing Andrew Brown Jr.'s family said a Pasquotank County deputy executed him with a shot through the back of his head.

