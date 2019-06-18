Military organization and community repair 95-year-old Cumberland County WWII vet's bathroom

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jerry Mccellan Southerland is now bedridden and hooked up to an oxygen tank in his mobile home.

The 95-year-old World War II veteran continues to count his blessings, especially after the community and a veteran organization rallied around him to refurbish his bathroom.

"The floor was getting out of shape. It was getting dangerous to walk in," said Mccellan Southerland. This mobile home has gotten more miles on it than a lot of peoples automobiles."

The veteran organization, who helped with repairs, wanted to remain anonymous.

Volunteers worked around the clock for a week to repair the bathroom.

In addition, Lowe's donated the appliances and a deploying soldier gave him a washer and dryer.

But while his 40-year-old mobile home is in need of more repairs, Jerry is thankful for his newfound blessing.

"They have done it for me," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
I-Team: Triangle hospitals acquiring more private practices
25 years after O.J. Simpson Chase, pilot reflects on wild flight
WCPSS parents pledge to fight after district continues to approve MVP
Paige Merical's liver donation saves life of Alabama man
OJ Simpson: Timeline of the white Bronco chase
Show More
Taste This: Al's Burger Shack serves best burger in the country
Second mom accuses Knightdale teacher of inappropriately touching daughter
Troubleshooter: Unlicensed contractor facing new charges in Chatham Co.
UNC Children's Hospital pausing complex heart surgeries after report
UNC football player goes public about his battle with depression
More TOP STORIES News