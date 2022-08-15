WakeMed Mother's Milk Bank asks for more donations as need increases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The WakeMed Mothers' Milk Bank requires more donors as infant patients in some neonatal intensive care units in the region remain at an increased need of breast milk donations.

"During the summer months, we usually have a decrease in how many people donate. We really haven't seen that here as much as we've seen some of our NICUs triple to quadruple their volume they've needed," said Kerrie Gottschall, manager of the WakeMed Mothers' Milk Bank. "So, there's been more patients and babies in the hospital who need our services."

According to Gottschall, the amount of donations measures at around half of what is needed for its supply to to reach capacity.

"The milk that you provide is going to babies--so they're our most vulnerable populations that we have in the hospital--and that you donating your milk allows them to continue to grow," Gottschall said.

The WakeMed Mothers' Milk Bank needs steady and increasing donations, Gottschall said, as they cannot predict the how much neonatal intensive care units will need.

Prospective donors can fill out a form on the WakeMed Mothers' Milk Bank's website. The bank will then contact the potential donors' doctors and perform blood work, said Alicia Siry, a nurse serving at the WakeMed Mothers' Milk Bank.

"We are looking for healthy people," Siry said. "If you have extra milk in the freezer and have had a baby in the last two years, those are the things that we're looking for."

Donors do not need to live nearby the bank, and free, overnight shipping is provided for donors living outside of the area, Siry said.

Gottschall said those interested in donating can view an online graphic to determine the severity of the bank's need.