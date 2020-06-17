Maintaining Healthy Relationships During the Pandemic and Beyond

Additional Resources

Provider Bios

Maintaining healthy romantic relationships takes work any time, but especially during COVID-19 and this quarantine period. Setting boundaries through clear communication and practicing compassion (for others and self) are a few ways that can provide some peace while dealing with a "new normal".Dr. Elise Herman loves people and their stories. She sees it as a privilege to hear the stories people share with her every day. She has always enjoyed helping people and ultimately went into medicine for this reason. As a psychiatrist, Dr. Herman looks holistically at how biological, psychological, and social aspects interact in a patient's life. She is passionate about using her medical and psychotherapy training to solve complex problems to help people become the best version of themselves. With a philosophy of patient empowerment, she often shares the adage that "action begets motivation," seeing it as her role to provide tools and medicines that can get individuals moving towards their goals. Described as dedicated and creative, Dr. Herman approaches her work with flexibility, empathy and compassion, actively seeking out new opportunities to learn. In her work, she finds inspiration from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's wisdom that, "Lives of great (people) all remind us, we can make our lives sublime, and, departing, leave behind us, footprints on the sands of time."Originally from Minneapolis, Dr. Herman completed medical school at Loma Linda University and then her first three years of psychiatry residency at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and her last year at Duke University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. While in her residency, she was nominated for the prestigious George Ginsberg Fellowship Award for demonstrating outstanding competence and dedication. Dr. Herman has a Master's in Public Health degree in Global Health, was promoted as a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and is Board Certified in General Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine. At MindPath Care Centers, she is the Regional Medical Director of Western North Carolina.Ms. Hylton became a MindCare provider because she loves people and the dynamics of relationships. She is honored to share in the stories of other people's lives and to help guide a process of healing and growth. With a passion for evidence-based medicine, she consistently works to deepen her understanding of the connections between mental and physical well-being to provide her patients with the most up-to-date and efficient care. Rose wants to inspire people to take care of themselves and live a full, rich life. Emphasizing a non-judgmental, helpful approach, her objective is to support people in identifying their strengths, noticing patterns within their own thoughts and behaviors, and making changes that support growth. When working with clients, she truly takes the time needed to get to know each individual person, bringing a curiosity about their unique experiences and priorities. Ms. Hylton works to help each person feel deeply seen through the therapeutic process.Education & Certifications- Master of Health Sciences in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC- Master of Education in Counseling, Humans Services, Couple and Family Therapy from the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR- Bachelor of Science in Psychology, from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, VA