Missing 4-year-old from Fayetteville found safe in Texas hours after mom was arrested in Louisiana

The girl was first reported missing July 8, but her case received renewed interest when her mother, Carmen A. Lowe, was arrested Thursday in New Orleans.
Police said the investigation showed Lowe took her daughter out of North Carolina in direct violation of a custody order issued by a judge in Cumberland County. Lowe is believed to have traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving North Carolina with her daughter.
Officer said they did not issue an Amber Alert because the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.