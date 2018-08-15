Missing pregnant mother of 2 in Colorado has NC ties

Frederick, Colorado (WTVD) --Thirty-four-year-old Shanann Watts and her two daughters 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella have been missing since Monday morning from Frederick, Colorado.
Watts is also 15 weeks pregnant and was scheduled to find out the gender of her and her husband's third child in a couple of weeks.
Watts is from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.
Shannan Watts and her 2 children have been missing since Monday morning in Frederick, CO. Watts is from Moore County. She’s also 15 weeks pregnant. Family and friends are frantically searching for her. pic.twitter.com/DPJNh9PhBi— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) August 15, 2018
According to sources, Watts returned home early Monday morning from a work trip in Arizona. Her husband told police he came home and his wife and their two children were gone. However, her keys, purse, and phone were still at the home.
"Shanann has a schedule and she goes by that schedule and she does not deviate," said high school friend Lauren Arnold. Arnold said she moved to Colorado around the same time as Watts. "The girls are on a schedule. She has things that she does every day. A dead cell phone is not an option for her. She always has her communication with her."
Watts' husband, Chris, told ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver that he and Shanann had an "emotional conversation" prior to her disappearance and would not elaborate further.
"There's so many questions that have not been answered. So many what-ifs and things like that. It's really frustrating," Arnold added.
The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigations have also joined in the search efforts.
There is a Facebook page for updates and questions, along with an opportunity to donate for purchasing airfare and travel accommodations for members of Watts' family that can be found here.