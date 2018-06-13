Missing Raleigh man's car found crashed in SC

Authorities took to social media Tuesday in the search for a missing Raleigh man.Martin Bankhead was last seen two days ago at his home on Palm Bay Circle.The search is now focused on South Carolina, where his crashed car was discovered.Bankhead was last seen by his wife on Sunday at their home in Brier Creek.He was wearing a purple polo shirt, light khakis and brown shoes. He has some gray facial hair and wears glasses.Somehow, his car ended up 200 miles away in Catawba, South Carolina.On Monday, officers found his car. It had been crashed and Bankhead was nowhere in sight.Neighbors in Brier Creek know the 61-year-old man well.They say he is retired and is polite and personable.One neighbor said the community is praying for his wife and for his safe return home."We know that God knows where Martin is and he is keeping an eye out. And she really wants prayers. And if everyone can do that-that would be wonderful," said Pat Zimmerman.Anyone with information can call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or York County Sheriff at 803-628-3059.