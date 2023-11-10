Moonlight in the Garden event underway at JC Raulston Arboretum

The popular Moonlight in the Garden event at JC Raulston Arboretum is underway in Raleigh. The event runs for seven nights in November.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Moonlight in the Garden event at JC Raulston Arboretum is underway in Raleigh.

The event runs for seven nights in November, usually sells out, and is the only chance to visit the Arboretum at night.

The Arboretum is transformed with lighting displays, live music, food trucks, marshmallows, and fire pits in an exhibit where the garden meets lighting artistry.

The gardens are illuminated by John Garner and his team at Southern Lights of Raleigh and a dedicated group of Arboretum volunteers.

New to the exhibition this year is "Post Modern Patterns." Thirty artists and students from nine elementary schools give their modern take on the fanciful Mexican folk-art form of Alebrijes. Two-thirds of the Arboretum will be on display for the family-friendly event.

Moonlight in the Garden started as an event to create awareness for the Arboretum. It has grown into the largest fundraising event for the Arboretum, a teaching garden at NC State University.

