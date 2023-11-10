WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Moonlight in the Garden event underway at JC Raulston Arboretum

Amber Rupinta Image
ByAmber Rupinta WTVD logo
Friday, November 10, 2023 11:21PM
Moonlight in the Garden event underway at JC Raulston Arboretum
EMBED <>More Videos

The popular Moonlight in the Garden event at JC Raulston Arboretum is underway in Raleigh. The event runs for seven nights in November.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Moonlight in the Garden event at JC Raulston Arboretum is underway in Raleigh.

The event runs for seven nights in November, usually sells out, and is the only chance to visit the Arboretum at night.

The Arboretum is transformed with lighting displays, live music, food trucks, marshmallows, and fire pits in an exhibit where the garden meets lighting artistry.

The gardens are illuminated by John Garner and his team at Southern Lights of Raleigh and a dedicated group of Arboretum volunteers.

New to the exhibition this year is "Post Modern Patterns." Thirty artists and students from nine elementary schools give their modern take on the fanciful Mexican folk-art form of Alebrijes. Two-thirds of the Arboretum will be on display for the family-friendly event.

Moonlight in the Garden started as an event to create awareness for the Arboretum. It has grown into the largest fundraising event for the Arboretum, a teaching garden at NC State University.

Click here for ticket information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW