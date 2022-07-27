Woman's body found on Moore County road

An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Moore County.

JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found Tuesday in Moore County.

The body was found shortly before 5 p.m. on the shoulder of Mill Road in Jackson Springs.

That's near the Moore County-Montgomery County line.

Investigators are working to identify who the woman is and determine the cause of death.

An autopsy will be performed.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at (910) 947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.