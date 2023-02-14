Moore County residents rally against hate speech

Sandhills Coalition for Peace and Justice is hosting a gathering called "Take Back the Bridge" on Tuesday.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in Moore County are fighting back against hate speech.

This comes after an antisemitic banner was placed on the bridge over U.S. 1 near the Town of Vass back in December.

"What we have seen so far and the kinds of things that have made the news about Moore County is not who we are. We are a community today of peace love and justice and we want to also push back and fight back and let people know that we're not going to tolerate it," said Lowell Simon who is the co-founder of the coalition.

Immediately following the incident the town mayor sent out a statement denouncing antisemitism and all forms of hate. He also spoke at today's event.

"The cowardliness of the people that did it to do it under the cloak of darkness and catch people by surprise it spoke volumes about the people who did it," said Mayor Eddie Callahan.

Sandhills Coalition says the rally is also an effort to thank the town for their actions.

The rally took place on the northbound side of U.S. 1 between the off ramp and the highway.