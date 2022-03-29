Politics

'Absolutely unacceptable': Moral Monday rally returns to Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moral Monday protests have returned to the Capital City as hundreds of people joined the fight for what they call a workable living wage.

The Rev. William Barber said the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted injustices.

He said workers deemed "essential" during the pandemic are often treated as expendable.



"Somebody's got to hear about all this pain," said Barber. "We've got to break the heart of the nation until the nation wants to accept a transplant of the heart."

One speaker said that she was suspended from a job for discussing wages.

"Workers' rights are human rights," said Shannon Wait.

A Starbucks barista is boiling over with frustration.

"It absolutely unacceptable for a company that made just under $5 billion this past year to have people who are responsible for that profit living paycheck-to-paycheck," said Alyssa White.



A disabled veteran said that at 42 years old, he is still working to find his financial footing.

"I'm finishing up graduate school, and I still can't find a job as a disabled vet," said T.J. Thompson.

Monday's rally in Raleigh was part of a mobilization tour.

The Poor People's Campaign and Low-Wage Worker's Assembly are working together. The nonprofits are going to various cities across the country and encouraging people to join a larger effort.

There will be a Moral Monday march June 18 in Washington D.C.

Ana Ilarraza-Blackburn is the Poor People's Campaign Tri-Chair. She has been a part of the efforts since day one when just 50 people came out for the first Moral Monday, and she said it is empowering to see where the movement is heading.

"It just fills my heart after so many years on the ground seeing that and seeing so many people finally realizing what bills actually do," said Ilarraza-Blackburn.
