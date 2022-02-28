Politics

Moral Mondays protests return in March, Barber says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Poor People's Campaign announced the return of Moral Mondays outside the state legislative building. Co-chair Bishop William Barber said there'll be a massive march in Washington on June 18.

"We will have the largest gathering of poor and low wealth people, religious advocates and others ever in the nation's history," he said.

Barber led the first Moral Monday in 2013, demonstrating against what they call regressive legislation. There have been arrests in Raleigh and other Southern states as social justice advocates called for higher wages and more access to the polls.

He's now co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, which has Moral Monday activities planned in 10 states.

The Raleigh march will be on the last Monday in March.

"We are committed to the bringing together of folk who have often been divided so that other folk can have political power. And we're saying no more to that," he said.
