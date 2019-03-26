4 inmates in custody, 1 wanted after escape at Nash County Detention Center

Just spoke with the sheriff’s department—all inmates have been captured now except for one. They are still looking for 22 y/o Laquaris Battle. https://t.co/9Z1sjAhHHh — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 26, 2019

Just got a tour from @NashCountySO showing us where these five inmates broke free from today. Officials say they kicked this fence in which had been worn away and hopped over two more doors to get out the back. This fencing had just been fixed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/5tG4qugCXO — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 26, 2019

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for one inmate who escaped from the Nash County Detention Center on Monday night.David Viverette, 28, and Raheem Horne, 25, two of the inmates who escaped, were taken into custody late Monday night at the Hal Orr's Inn.Keonte Daeman Murphy, 23, and David Anthony Ruffin, 30, were captured early Tuesday morning.Deputies are still trying to locate 22-year-old Laquaris Battle.During a press conference Monday night, Sheriff Keith Stone said the inmates may have possibly been picked up by an accomplice.On Tuesday morning, officials with the Hal Orr's Inn confirmed that a woman paid for a room that the inmates used Sunday and Monday.Sheriff Stone said the inmates escaped jail by pulling the wiring apart on the fence of an exercise area, hopping two gates and then breaking free.He said the wiring on the fence had work done to it recently.The public is warned to lock cars and homes. He said the FBI and United States Marshall's Service have been called in to assist."If you see something, notify us immediately," Sheriff Stone said. "Lock your cars, lock your doors and if you see anything out of the way or you see a strange person walking around notify us immediately.Those with any information on the whereabouts of Battle should call (252) 459-1510.The Nash County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to Battle's capture.