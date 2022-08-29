Cary mother charged with murder in death of 2 young daughters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary mother has been charged with murder in the death of her two young daughters.

Raleigh Police said Sunday night that officers responded on Saturday night to a call at Duke Raleigh Hospital about two dead sisters, ages 3 and 2.

After an investigation, the children's mother, Launice Shanique Battle, 29, was charged with two counts of murder.

Police did not say whether the children were alive when they arrived. Battle was arrested at the hospital.

ABC11 went to the listed address for Battle but no one came to the door.

A few neighbors, who declined to speak on camera, described always seeing small children at the home. Others said they would see children playing in the front yard

It's still unknown where the crime was committed or how the girls died.

Battle is expected in court on Monday for her first appearance.

The case remains under investigation, police said.