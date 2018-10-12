Mother of slain Fayetteville teen says charge should be murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Natasha Waytes hasn't been home since Wednesday afternoon. It was the place and day her only daughter, 16-year-old Breaunna Brown, was killed.
"He told me it was blood everywhere. In her room ... everywhere. I just can't do it," Waytes said.
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's homicide unit have arrested 21-year-old Timothy Swinson and charged him with one count of involuntary manslaughter.
There’s a growing memorial outside the apartment where 16-year-old Breaunna Brown was shot and killed. @FayettevillePD say the teen’s 21-year-old boyfriend pulled the trigger. Tonight on @ABC11_WTVD we hear from her mother. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/uW2V8GFHMm— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 12, 2018
"They say it was an accident. I am confused. I want murder charges. I want him to get the toughest penalty out there," Waytes said.
The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of funeral arrangements. Family and friends are set to gather outside the apartment Saturday at 8 p.m. to remember the 16-year-old.