Mother of slain Fayetteville teen says charge should be murder

There’s a growing memorial outside the apartment where 16-year-old Breaunna Brown was shot and killed. @FayettevillePD say the teen’s 21-year-old boyfriend pulled the trigger. Tonight on @ABC11_WTVD we hear from her mother. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/uW2V8GFHMm — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 12, 2018

Natasha Waytes hasn't been home since Wednesday afternoon. It was the place and day her only daughter, 16-year-old Breaunna Brown, was killed."He told me it was blood everywhere. In her room ... everywhere. I just can't do it," Waytes said.Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's homicide unit have arrested 21-year-old Timothy Swinson and charged him with one count of involuntary manslaughter."They say it was an accident. I am confused. I want murder charges. I want him to get the toughest penalty out there," Waytes said.The family has started ato help cover the cost of funeral arrangements. Family and friends are set to gather outside the apartment Saturday at 8 p.m. to remember the 16-year-old.