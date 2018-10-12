Mother of slain Fayetteville teen says charge should be murder

A Fayetteville family is left with questions and wanting justice after a teen girl is killed.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Natasha Waytes hasn't been home since Wednesday afternoon. It was the place and day her only daughter, 16-year-old Breaunna Brown, was killed.

"He told me it was blood everywhere. In her room ... everywhere. I just can't do it," Waytes said.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's homicide unit have arrested 21-year-old Timothy Swinson and charged him with one count of involuntary manslaughter.



"They say it was an accident. I am confused. I want murder charges. I want him to get the toughest penalty out there," Waytes said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of funeral arrangements. Family and friends are set to gather outside the apartment Saturday at 8 p.m. to remember the 16-year-old.
Related Topics:
homicide investigationmanslaughterteen killedfayetteville police departmentdomestic violenceFayetteville
