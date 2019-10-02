Mother, stepfather arrested after 7-year-old found dead in Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The parents of a 7-year-old face felony child abuse charges after the child died Wednesday morning.

Fayetteville Police Department received a call before 5 a.m. about a death inside a home on Sisal Drive.

Officers arrived to find the body of a child.

Homicide investigators suspect the child's mother and stepfather are responsible for her death.

Evie Loretta Bates, 24, and Saint Michael Edwards, 23, have been arrested and booked in jail on $1 million secured bonds.

Evie Bates



(Note: FPD has not yet released a picture of Edwards.)

They both face felony intentional child abuse charges, but Fayetteville Police Department said more charges are pending.

Investigators expect to file further charges after they receive the autopsy report from the NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
