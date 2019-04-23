Motorcyclist being pursued by deputy crashes into police vehicle in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and police car in Garner Monday afternoon.It happened at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Purser Drive, near Walmart.According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull it over, but the motorcyclist kept going.Deputies identified the motorcyclist as Skyler Morrison of Holly Springs.Morrison's motorcycle eventually crashed into a Garner police car, that was headed to an unrelated call.He is expected to be charged with felony speed to elude.Garner police are investigating the crash.Authorities said Morrison is currently in the hospital with a broken leg.