Motorcyclist being pursued by deputy crashes into police vehicle in Garner

EMBED <>More Videos

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and police car in Garner Monday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Purser Drive, near Walmart.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull it over, but the motorcyclist kept going.

Deputies identified the motorcyclist as Skyler Morrison of Holly Springs.

Morrison's motorcycle eventually crashed into a Garner police car, that was headed to an unrelated call.

He is expected to be charged with felony speed to elude.

Garner police are investigating the crash.

Authorities said Morrison is currently in the hospital with a broken leg.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garnerwake countypolice chasecar accidentmotorcycle accidentwake county newstraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Wake Forest swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle Beach
'Searing pain:' Van driver injured in Durham gas explosion recalls traumatic day
'Easter Bunny' hops in and throws down during fight
Hurricanes force game 7 after defeating Capitals 5-2
'He needs help:' Man killed by Raleigh officer had previous assaults on police
Measles cases could break yearly record
I-Team: Bickering in D.C. holds up Florence relief for N.C. fishermen
Show More
Kim Foxx receives death threats after Jussie Smollett charges dropped
Raleigh man accused of going on car break-in spree in Wake Forest
VIDEO: Dollar General worker dragged through parking lot by shoplifters, police say
All clear after suspicious package removed at Durham police headquarters
Orange Co. EF-2 tornado had 115 mph winds on April 19
More TOP STORIES News