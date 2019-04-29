Motorcyclist crashes while giving driver 'the finger' on Texas parkway

CYPRESS, Texas -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing on a parkway in Cypress, Texas.Deputies said he crashed after he gave the finger to a woman he was passing.A woman told authorities she was driving north when the motorcyclist passed her suburban on the right and gave her the finger. He then turned around and did it a second time, but lost control and crashed."After he gave her the finger a second time, he lost control, hit the curb and struck his head," said Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal. "He was unconscious at the scene."The motorcyclist was taken by Life Flight the hospital.Deputies said the other driver did not strike him.