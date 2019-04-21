Mount Airy man shot 2 children after 'road rage' incident, officials say

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- A Mount Airy man was arrested after shooting two children following a 'road rage' incident on Saturday, Surry County officials said.

Byron Donnell Green, 41, of Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of discharge of a weapon into an occupied property causing bodily injury and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

Officials said an investigation revealed Green and Sheff had a '"road rage" type of altercation which led to the shooting.

Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt said the office received the call just after 4 p.m. in the Flat Rock community of Mount Airy.

Two injured children were taken to the hospital by their father, Graig Allen Sheff, 40, of Mount Airy.

A 9-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were taken to Brenner's Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem. The boy was discharged and the girl underwent surgery but is in stable condition, according to officials.

Green is being held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond and will appear in court on June 11.
