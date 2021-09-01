School shooting prompts lockdown at Winston-Salem's Mount Tabor High School

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10992500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A shooting has happened at Mount Tabor High School, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Parents of Mount Tabor High School students: Do not go to the school for student pickup today. Stage at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road and await further instructions. pic.twitter.com/Fpg0a1Fm5m — City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) September 1, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting has happened at Mount Tabor High School in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.The Winston-Salem school is on lockdown.Deputies said they have secured the school's campus and are keeping all students safe.No further details about victims or suspects have been released at this time.A large law enforcement presence as well as medics were seen outside the school shortly after noon.Scanner traffic from Broadcastify.com captured the moments officers were trying to find a rescue team to go inside the building and provide aid to a student who was reportedly shot.The City of Winston-Salem told parents of Mount Tabor students not to go to the school for student pickup.The city told parents to stage at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road and await further instructions.The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said all students are being transported to the Robinhood Family YMCA. Parents can report there to be reunited with their children, the sheriff's office said.Reunification will take some time as students are being taken in stages to the pickup location.ATF special agents from Charlotte as well as agents from the FBI are responding to the incident.This is the second school shooting in North Carolina this week. On Monday,at New Hanover High School in Wilmington. A 15-year-old was charged in that incident.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.