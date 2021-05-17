MTV Movie & TV Awards | See list of winners

Well deserved 👏 Congratulations to our 2021 #MTVAwards Generation Award recipient, Scarlett Johansson! pic.twitter.com/x2c22nJw9R — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

BEST MOVIE

Congrats to @LanaCondor and the cast & crew of #ToAllTheBoys: Always and Forever for taking home the award for Best Movie at the 2021 #MTVAwards! 💌 pic.twitter.com/OlPGdnzw0Q — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

BEST SHOW

OK I *NEED* at least one more @wandavision episode so I can see Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn on screen together again.



Congrats to WandaVision on winning Best Show! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/DkdenGZVJi — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

"His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world."@ChadwickBoseman wins Best Performance in a Movie at the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/U8rGBOuADe — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

BEST HERO

BEST FIGHT

BEST KISS

😍 JOHN B AND SARAH 😍



Congrats to @madelyncline and @hichasestokes on winning Best Kiss at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/8pIkPheR3g — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

BEST VILLAIN

IT WAS AGATHA ALL ALOOOONG 🗣️🗣️🗣️



Kathryn Hahn takes home Best Villain for her role as Agatha Harkness in @wandavision at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/4xGPeHYwIV — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Now THAT is what you call a breakthrough.



Congrats to @regejean on his win for Best Breakthrough Performance for @bridgerton at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/iReRC5oFfK — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

It's 𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙮 how much I love Victoria Pedretti's speech for her Most Frightened Performance win at the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/10eF58rZdz — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

BEST DUO

LOS ANGELES -- The MTV Movie & TV Awards were presented Sunday, with Leslie Jones hosting and Snoop Dogg serving as the evening's DJ.Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award for her many roles, including in the forthcoming "Black Widow." Sacha Baron Cohen was presented with the Comedic Genius Award, which several of his most iconic characters accepted on his behalf.Below is a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold."Borat Subsequent Moviefilm""Judas and the Black Messiah""Promising Young Woman""Soul""To All the Boys: Always and Forever""Bridgerton""Cobra Kai""Emily in Paris""The Boys""WandaVision"Carey Mulligan -- "Promising Young Woman"Chadwick Boseman -- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Daniel Kaluuya -- "Judas and the Black Messiah"Sacha Baron Cohen -- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Zendaya -- "Malcolm & Marie"Anya Taylor-Joy -- "The Queen's Gambit"Elizabeth Olsen -- "WandaVision"Elliot Page -- "The Umbrella Academy"Emma Corrin -- "The Crown"Michaela Coel -- "I May Destroy You"Anthony Mackie -- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"Gal Gadot -- "Wonder Woman 1984"Jack Quaid -- "The Boys"Pedro Pascal -- "The Mandalorian"Teyonah Parris -- "WandaVision"Wanda vs. Agatha -- "WandaVision"Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront -- "The Boys."Final Funhouse Fight -- "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"Final Fight -- "Zack Snyder's Justice League"Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline -- "Outer Banks"Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh -- "Killing Eve"Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo -- "Emily in Paris"Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison -- "Never Have I Ever"Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor -- "Bridgerton"Annie Murphy --"Schitt's Creek"Eric Andre -- "Bad Trip"Issa Rae -- "Insecure"Jason Sudeikis -- "Ted Lasso"Leslie Jones -- "Coming 2 America"Aya Cash --"The Boys"Ewan McGregor -- "Birds of Prey"Giancarlo Esposito -- "The Mandalorian"Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"Nicholas Hoult -- "The Great"Antonia Gentry -- "Ginny & Georgia"Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"Maria Bakalova -- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"Paul Mescal -- "Normal People"Regé-Jean Page -- "Bridgerton"Elisabeth Moss -- "The Invisible Man"Jurnee Smollett -- "Lovecraft Country"Simona Brown -- "Behind Her Eyes"Victoria Pedretti -- "The Haunting of Bly Manor"Vince Vaughn -- "Freaky"Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo -- "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar"Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan -- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA -- "The Mandalorian"Lily Collins & Ashley Park -- "Emily in Paris"Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova -- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.