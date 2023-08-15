19-year-old charged with killing mom, kidnapping 2-year-old sibling in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old woman is behind bars accused of killing her mother and kidnapping her sibling.

Hillsborough Police Department said Tuesday Jaydah Westmoreland faced charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping stemming from an incident that happened Monday.

Investigators said they did a welfare check Monday night at an apartment in the Bellevue Mill apartment complex on South Nash Street. When they arrived they found 41-year-old Delila Nicole Westmoreland dead from multiple gunshot wounds and her 2-year-old child missing.

Investigators connected Jaydah to the crime and found her at a home in Durham with the 2-year-old, who was unharmed.

Officers arrested Jaydah and turned the 2-year-old over to other family members.

Jaydah is being held without bond at Orange County Jail. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.