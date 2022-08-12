Murder suspect at large after stealing gun from family member, police say

At 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, police were sent to the 200 block of North Windsor Drive in reference to a robbery where a firearm was taken.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police say they are looking for a murder suspect after they stole a gun from a family member.

At 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, police were sent to the 200 block of North Windsor Drive in reference to a robbery where a firearm was taken.

A short time later officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Windsor Drive where shots were fired and a victim was struck in the arm and chest.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The victim's identity has not been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect robbed a family member of a handgun on N. Windsor Drive and then opened fire on a home at S. Windsor Drive. The suspect fled on foot and was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Ramsey Street.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).