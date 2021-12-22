Greensboro man charged with murder in Nash County investigation

CASTALIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it has made an arrest after anin October.A resident found the remains on Oct. 28 at the end of Sumler Road. They were later identified as those of 30-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans, who had been reported missing Oct. 8 in Greensboro.After a joint investigation between police in Greensboro and the Nash County Sheriff's Office, Mekwan Knar Dontec Battle, 31, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder.Nash County deputies arrested Battle on Tuesday.He is being held in the Nash County Detention Facility without bond. His first court appearance is set for Dec. 28.The case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible, the sheriff's office said.