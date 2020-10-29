Human bones found in Nash County hunting grounds, deputies say

CASTALIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating after human remains were found at a Nash County hunting ground on Wednesday afternoon.The Nash County Sheriff's Office said the remains were discovered in the "dry/skeletonized stages of decomposition" near the entrance of Sandy Creek Gameland, located at 11872 Sumler Road in Castalia just after 1 p.m.Officials said the remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for further identification and cause of death.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121 or Twin County Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.