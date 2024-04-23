Mother of Allisha Watts, who sought justice for late Moore County daughter, dies from health issue

CANDOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of Allisha Watts is dealing with more heartache Monday.

ABC11 learned that Watts' mother, Evex Franklin, had died.

Franklin died Sunday from an undisclosed health condition.

Franklin had been fighting for justice for her 39-year-old daughter who was reported missing and later found dead in Montgomery County back in August. Family members say they are determined to continue to seek justice for Watts.

"I felt it in my heart that something was wrong," Franklin told ABC affiliate WSOC in February. "I don't want the world to forget my baby. She was wonderful."

Watts' boyfriend, James Dunmore, of Charlotte, was charged with her murder.

An autopsy on Watts was unable to determine her cause of death.

