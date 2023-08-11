911 call reveals initial suspicions about Allisha Watts disappearance

"This is just not her. This is kind of strange. It frightens me."

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The initial 911 call that sparked the ongoing search for Allisha Watts has been released.

The call came from Watts' cousin after she missed a comedy show she bought tickets for and had been looking forward to attending. The cousin also said they speak with Watts regularly and haven't been able to get in touch with her; also she runs a business but hasn't shown up for work.

"This is just not her. This is kind of strange. It frightens me because I know that she just started talking to this guy," the cousin said.

The cousin spends some time talking about Watts' new boyfriend, James Dunmore, and his ex-girlfriend -- even at one point accusing the ex-girlfriend of stalking.

"Oh God, I feel so upset, Lord have Mercy," the cousin said. "I just didn't want to wait too late and something is going on."

Two days after that phone call, police found Dunmore unresponsive in Watts' car after he reportedly attempted to kill himself.

Following a search of Dunmore's home, investigators stopped short of calling him a suspect in the case. Previous police reports say Dunmore has a history of domestic violence and identified him as a person of interest in the case.

"You know, person of interest is kind of a -- it's a loose term show to somebody you're interested in. Mr. Dunmore is someone that we are interested in and have tried to talk to," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Capt. Joel McNelly said. "I think it's been widely reported that he was transported for a medical issue. I'm not allowed to say what I know about anybody's medical issues. But I can say emphatically that that has been a piece of this puzzle that we have considered very, very deeply."

