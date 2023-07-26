Family of missing Moore County woman speaks about disappearance

As the search continued for Allisha Watts, her friends and family held a vigil Tuesday in Southern Pines.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Racial Justice Network along with family, friends and community members of Allisha Watts held a press conference on her disappearance. She was last seen in Charlotte on July 17.

Law enforcement agencies in Anson counties as well as the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are involved in the search.

Allisha Watts' family said the vigil was about recognizing her for the sweet and lively person that she is, and about leaning on each other as a community in this hard time. One of her relatives, Nora Bowman, said Watts is widely appreciated for being so engaged in her community despite her busy life as a business owner:

"Anything we asked her to do, she'd try to carve out time in her busy day, you know to get things done. And she really was just an asset wherever she went," Bowman said.

Watts lives in Moore County, but her family tells us she often travels to Charlotte to see relatives and friends.

Her family also says the Charlotte home she was last seen at on July 16 on Pamala Lorraine Drive. Authorities say her car, a black Mercedes, was found 60 miles away last Tuesday--and her boyfriend, James Dunmore, was found unresponsive inside.

It's unclear what Dunmore's current condition is at this time. CMPD said it believes she was on her way to Moore County at the time she went missing.

"She would almost pull out the best in you. You didn't really have to do a lot and that smile of hers was bright," Bowman said. "She always was a giver, and you know, we need that back in our community, and we miss that smile."

Anyone with information on Allisha Watts is asked to contact the Anson County Sheriff's Office, Moore County Sheriff's Office or Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.