Allisha Watts was reported missing last week by family members in Charlotte. A vigil was held for her in Southern Pines.

Police investigate 'crime of murder' in case of missing Moore Co. woman Allisha Watts: Warrants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police suspect missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts was murdered, according to search warrants related to the case.

The search warrants, first obtained by ABC affiliate WSOC, show that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have been searching for "any evidence of the crime of murder." Investigators have searched her boyfriend's Charlotte home and an Audi vehicle parked at the home.

Investigators did identify James Dunmore as Watts' boyfriend, but they have so far stopped short of saying if he is a suspect in the case. Previous police reports say Dunmore has a history of domestic violence and identify him as a person of interest in the case.

These newly uncovered search warrants show that officers have been combing through Dunmore's home and car for any evidence that could help them solve Watts' disappearance.

SEE ALSO | Family of missing Moore County woman speaks about disappearance

Dunmore was found unresponsive inside Watts' car two days after she was last seen alive.

Watts lives in Moore County, but her family said she often travels to Charlotte to see relatives and friends.