Body found in eastern North Carolina being investigated in connection to Allisha Watts case: Sources

Authorities investigating body found in Montgomery Co. in connection with Allisha Watts case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body found in eastern North Carolina is being investigated in connection to the disappearance of Allisha Watts.

Watts is a 39-year-old woman from Moore County who has been missing since July 16.

Charlotte-area ABC affiliate WSOC flew its news helicopter over a rural area near the Montgomery-Richmond County line.

ABC11 sources and WSOC sources suggest the search is related to Watts' disappearance. However, it's not clear if the body that has been found is Watts.

Watts was last seen leaving her boyfriend's home in Charlotte.

The boyfriend, James Dunmore, was found passed out inside Watts' car in Anson County on July 18 -- two days after Watts was last seen. Investigators said Dunmore appeared to have survived a suicide attempt. Dunmore previously served time in prison for kidnapping.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department searched Dunmore's home but stopped short of calling him a suspect in the case. Previous police reports say Dunmore has a history of domestic violence and identified him as a person of interest in the case.