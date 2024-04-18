Authorities seeking information in unsolved 2017 deaths of 3 Lumberton women

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seven years after their bodies were found, the FBI's Charlotte Field Office and the Lumberton Police Department are still asking the public for information in the deaths of three women who were found within a four-block radius in Lumberton in 2017.

The FBI announced a reward of up to $75,000 for information that leads to the discovery and apprehension of the person responsible for the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, and Megan Oxendine.

April 17, 2017: Christina Bennett, also known as Kristin, was found dead inside a house on Peachtree Street.

April 18, 2017: Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a house on East 5th Street.

June 3, 2017: Megan Oxendine was found dead in the yard of an abandoned house on East 8th Street.

A cause of death has not yet been determined for any of the women.

Anyone with information they believe will help in the investigation is urged to contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at (800) CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

