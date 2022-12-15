Mother arrested after trying to set 4-year-old son on fire, Nash County Sheriff's Office says

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is facing charges after attempting to set fire to her 4-year-old son, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, and an older sibling's heroic intervention prevented what could have been a tragedy.

On Tuesday just after 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane in Nashville in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Once they got there, deputies determined that Latisha McDonald, 33, had poured lighter fluid on her young son's bed and tried to light the bed and child on fire. An older child, also a juvenile, realized what was happening and was able to get the lighter away from McDonald.

Deputies arrived moments after the older child intervened and immediately took McDonald into custody.

The sheriff's office said McDonald was "obviously having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention."

McDonald was taken into custody under an emergency Involuntary Commitment Order, while the children were put into the custody of Nash County Department of Social Services.

Four other children, all minors, were also in the home at the time and were also placed in the custody of Nash County DSS.

McDonald is at Nash UNC Health Care pending medical/mental treatment. Once she is released from the hospital, warrants will be served for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted arson, and felony child abuse.

The incident remains under investigation.