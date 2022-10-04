Celebrate National Taco Day with these deals!

October 4 is National Taco Day, and some restaurants and stores are celebrating with some tasty deals.
Taco Bell is relaunching its taco subscription service for people who have the company's app.
For $10, the Taco Lover's Pass allows you to order 1 of 7 tacos each day for 30 days.
And Taco Bell delivery orders of $15 or more can score a free taco!
Rewards members of Moe's Southwest Grill can get $5 off any meal kit.
And 7-Eleven is offering 7REWARDS members 10 mini tacos for $2.
National Taco Day started back in 2009.