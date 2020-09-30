shooting

4 NC A&T State University students injured, 2 in custody following off-campus shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two suspects, including the alleged shooter, are in custody following an off-campus shooting in Greensboro that injured four North Carolina A&T State University students on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the university alerted the campus that the shooting happened at a west Greensboro apartment complex. However, the specific apartment complex was not named.

University officials said all four victims are being treated for their injuries. The extent of said injuries are unknown at this time.


Police have not disclosed the name of the suspects at this time.

Any students in need of assistance are asked to contact the A&T Counseling Center at (336) 334-7727.
