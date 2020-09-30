4 NC A&T State University students injured, 2 in custody following off-campus shooting in Greensboro

Just after 5:30 p.m., the university alerted the campus that the shooting happened at a west Greensboro apartment complex. However, the specific apartment complex was not named.
University officials said all four victims are being treated for their injuries. The extent of said injuries are unknown at this time.
Please be advised a shooting incident took place this afternoon at a west Greensboro apartment complex, off campus. Four N.C. A&T students were wounded. All are being treated for their injuries.— North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) September 30, 2020
Two suspects are in custody, including the alleged shooter. #Thread #NCAT pic.twitter.com/8qD0Yucazj
Police have not disclosed the name of the suspects at this time.
Any students in need of assistance are asked to contact the A&T Counseling Center at (336) 334-7727.