Bojangles' gives free sweet tea to health care workers, first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another North Carolina-based restaurant is offering free refreshments to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Bojangles', based in Charlotte, N.C., said health care workers, first responders and law enforcement officers can get a free iced tea of any size from the restaurant's drive-thrus. The promotion starts Tuesday and will run through June 10, National Iced Tea Day.

"This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis," said Ken Reynolds, director of Corporate and Community Affairs for Bojangles', in a written statement. "We hope our signature legendary iced tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities."

Previously, Winston-Salem-based bakery Krispy Kreme said health care workers can get an unlimited number of free glazed doughnuts every Monday. Starbucks is also offering free tall coffees to hospital workers and first responders.

Bojangles' said while its dining rooms are closed, restaurants are still open for drive-thru, takeout and delivery.
