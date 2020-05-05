Coronavirus

75 percent of coronavirus deaths had at least 1 underlying chronic medical condition, NCDHHS data shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows 51.1% of North Carolinians are at high risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus because they are 65 years old or older, have at least one chronic health condition, or both.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those who are 65 years old and older and people with underlying health conditions including chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease and immunosuppressive disorders.

In the report, health officials explained that in 2018, the last year for which data is available, 56% of North Carolinians 65 years old and older had at least one chronic health conditions. Health officials reported 42% of white North Carolinians and 45% of black North Carolinians have a chronic condition.



Additionally, health officials said as of May 4, 31% of all COVID-19 patients have a chronic condition. However, 75% of people who have died from severe complications due to COVID-19 had at least one chronic condition.

This is how North Carolina reports COVID-19 deaths

Cardiovascular disease is the most often seen chronic condition among COVID-19 patients--17% of cases and 56% of deaths had a history of the condition. While kidney disease was seen in just 4% of COVID-19 patients, 21% of the people who have died from COVID-19 had kidney disease.

CORONAVIRUS MAP: Tracking COVID-19 across North Carolina

"You can see, the risk is not just in folks that are over 65, but it exists across all ages, and we need to keep that in mind as we move forward," Cohen said. "We cannot lower our guard."

Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced his plans to begin reopening North Carolina on Friday at 5 p.m.

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncelderlycoronavirusheart diseasecovid 19 pandemicdiabetes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than half of Goldsboro prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
Called back to work and scared due to COVID-19? There are options
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Disney to reopen Shanghai park May 11 with attendance limits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, Gov. Cooper says
Cooper outlines details for Phase 1 of NC reopen plan
Called back to work and scared due to COVID-19? There are options
Cash-strapped counties conserving PPE like water in a drought
NC universities receive $165M to help with COVID-19 disruptions
Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of Holly Springs mom Monica Moynan
Slight risk for severe weather south of Triangle tonight
Show More
Customer gives stimulus check to Raleigh small business owner
Major monarch butterfly migration expected to be seen in NC
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
AG Stein sues towing company he says targeted essential supply trucks
More TOP STORIES News