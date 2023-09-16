Durham police investigating deadly shooting after man taken to hospital in private car

Durham police investigating after a man who had been shot dies at the hospital.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is investigating a man's death after responding to a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of NC Highway 54 where witnesses told them the person who had been shot was put in a private vehicle and they had left the scene. While officers were on the way to the hospital, someone in the car called 911 for assistance. Officers met the victim and the occupants of the vehicle at the hospital, DPD said.

The man died at the hospital, according to Durham police. He has been identified as 30-year-old Aaron Parker, of Durham.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Ramos at 919-560-4440 ext. 29245 or 919-943-0972 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.