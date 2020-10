Saturday is the last day to vote early in North Carolina as Election Day nears

Saturday is the last day to cast your vote early in North Carolina. Polls are open until 3 p.m. this Halloween. After that, potential voters will have to wait until Election Day. The North Carolina State Board of Elections said more than 4 million North Carolina ballots have been cast, which is 55.6 percent total turnout.NCSBE reported 883,964 mail ballots have been cast along with 3,200,004 in-person votes.