NC lottery: $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

$2M winning lottery ticket sold in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone in North Carolina is waking up Tuesday as a new millionaire.

Monday night's Powerball drawing was worth $425 million. Nobody matched all of the numbers, but one person in North Carolina did win the next best prize.

That person matched all five white balls--missing only the red Powerball.

That red Powerball was ultimately worth $419 million. Still, tough to complain about winning $2 million.

A North Carolina college student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000.



The North Carolina Education Lottery said thousands of other North Carolinians are holding tickets ranging from $4-200.

With no ultimate winner Monday night, the Powerball jackpot will increase to an estimated $454 million on Wednesday night's drawing.
