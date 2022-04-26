NC lottery: $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

Monday night's Powerball drawing was worth $425 million. Nobody matched all of the numbers, but one person in North Carolina did win the next best prize.
That person matched all five white balls--missing only the red Powerball.
That red Powerball was ultimately worth $419 million. Still, tough to complain about winning $2 million.
The North Carolina Education Lottery said thousands of other North Carolinians are holding tickets ranging from $4-200.
With no ultimate winner Monday night, the Powerball jackpot will increase to an estimated $454 million on Wednesday night's drawing.