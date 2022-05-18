lottery

Friday the 13 turns out to be lucky for NC woman who won $2 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Tarboro woman told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that Friday the 13th will never be an unlucky day for her. That's because, Frederica Bridgers bought a Grand Money scratch-off ticket on Friday, May 13 and won $2 million!

Bridgers said she bought the $20 ticket at Tobacco Plus on St. Andrew Street. Bridgers said she didn't think she had won anything after scratching the entire ticket, until she looked it over again.

"Nobody can ever tell me that it's (Friday 13) a bad luck day anymore. It's lucky now," she told lottery officials.

Bridgers opted for the lump sum of $1.2 million over $100,000 a year for 20 years.

After state and federal taxes, she took home $852,126.

Bridgers said she wants to set aside some of the money for her immediate family and possibly start her own business.
